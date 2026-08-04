Weather Forecast for Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Tuesday: Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

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Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.