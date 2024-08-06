Weather Forecast for Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 93. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind 10 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

