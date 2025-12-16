Weather Forecast for Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of rain showers before 11am, then rain and snow showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Windy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Friday Night: A chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.