Weather Forecast for Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Light south wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 32.