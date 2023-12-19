Weather Forecast for Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Light south wind.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Saturday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 32.