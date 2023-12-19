Weather Forecast for Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Light south wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Related Articles

GR Council to Award Bid for New Air Sweeper

GR Council to Award Bid for New Air Sweeper

Fire Contained on White Mountain Monday

Fire Contained on White Mountain Monday

Sublette County Arrest Report for December 11-18, 2023

Sublette County Arrest Report for December 11-18, 2023

Weather Forecast for Monday, December 18, 2023

Weather Forecast for Monday, December 18, 2023