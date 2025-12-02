Weather Forecast for Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, December 2, 2025

uesday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Related Articles

RSHS Locked Down Due to Vehicle Backfire

RSHS Locked Down Due to Vehicle Backfire

Commissioners Decline to Support 2026 6th Penny Tax Continuation

Commissioners Decline to Support 2026 6th Penny Tax Continuation

The Pony Express Christmas Card Ride

The Pony Express Christmas Card Ride

Trooper Involved in Fatal Shooting Nov. 30

Trooper Involved in Fatal Shooting Nov. 30