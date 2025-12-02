Weather Forecast for Tuesday, December 2, 2025

uesday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.