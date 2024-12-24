Weather Forecast for Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Scattered snow showers after 11pm. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 20. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Christmas Day: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

