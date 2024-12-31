Weather Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 2. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

New Year’s Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. West southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30.