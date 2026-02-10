Weather Forecast for Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Tuesday: Cloudy, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 28. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before 2am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.