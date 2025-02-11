Weather Forecast for Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Light northwest wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Isolated snow showers between 8pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -15. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around -1. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.