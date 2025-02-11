Weather Forecast for Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Light northwest wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Isolated snow showers between 8pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -15. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around -1. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Related Articles

SCSD #2 to Consider Approval of K-8 ELA and Math Curriculum

SCSD #2 to Consider Approval of K-8 ELA and Math Curriculum

Green River Speech and Debate Team Wins 3A Division at Jackson Tournament

Green River Speech and Debate Team Wins 3A Division at Jackson Tournament

Weather Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2025

Weather Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2025

Weather Forecast for Sunday, February 9, 2025

Weather Forecast for Sunday, February 9, 2025