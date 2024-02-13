Weather Forecast for Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. South wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Sunday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.