Weather Forecast for Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night: Scattered snow showers between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.