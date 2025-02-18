Weather Forecast for Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night: Scattered snow showers between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Related Articles

Three Deaths Finalized Following I-80 Crash, Data Collection Completed

Three Deaths Finalized Following I-80 Crash, Data Collection Completed

Weather Forecast for Monday, February 17, 2025

Weather Forecast for Monday, February 17, 2025

Green River Police Chief Issues Statement on Tunnel Traffic

Green River Police Chief Issues Statement on Tunnel Traffic

One More Confirmed Fatality in I-80 Tunnel Crash, 26 Vehicles Believed to be Involved

One More Confirmed Fatality in I-80 Tunnel Crash, 26 Vehicles Believed to be Involved