Weather Forecast for Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain and snow before 2pm, then a slight chance of rain between 2pm and 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain and snow before 9pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind around 9 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 7 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

