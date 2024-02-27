Weather Forecast for Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers between 10am and 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 33. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Friday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Windy.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Sunday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy.

