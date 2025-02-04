Weather Forecast for Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow showers between 4am and 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then rain showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 17 mph increasing to 23 to 33 mph. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday: Snow showers. High near 46. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 7.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 29.