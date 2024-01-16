Weather Forecast for Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Patchy blowing snow after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday: Patchy blowing snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

