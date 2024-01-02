Weather Forecast for Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 8. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Light and variable wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning.
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Saturday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 32.