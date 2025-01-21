Weather Forecast for Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 25. West northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 1. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 28. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Blustery.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Blustery.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 20.

Related Articles

Expedition Academy Releases First & Second Quarter 2024-2025 Honor Rolls

Expedition Academy Releases First & Second Quarter 2024-2025 Honor Rolls

Green River High School Releases First Semester 2024-2025 Honor Rolls

Green River High School Releases First Semester 2024-2025 Honor Rolls

RSFD Extinguishes Trailer Fire Monday Afternoon

RSFD Extinguishes Trailer Fire Monday Afternoon

Rock Springs Council to Consider Council Appointment, New Restaurant License

Rock Springs Council to Consider Council Appointment, New Restaurant License