Weather Forecast for Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 25. West northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 1. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 28. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Blustery.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Blustery.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 20.