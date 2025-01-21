Weather Forecast for Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 25. West northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 1. West wind 5 to 9 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 28. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Saturday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Blustery.
Saturday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Blustery.
Sunday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 20.