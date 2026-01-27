Weather Forecast for Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 43. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

