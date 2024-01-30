Weather Forecast for Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 41. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog between 2am and 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. East southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 8am, then a chance of snow showers between 8am and 4pm, then a chance of rain showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.