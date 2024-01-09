Weather Forecast for Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Breezy.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 25.