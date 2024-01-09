Weather Forecast for Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Breezy.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Related Articles

Trial Date, Judge Changed for Former Green River URA Director Theft Case

Trial Date, Judge Changed for Former Green River URA Director Theft Case

Sublette County Arrest Report for January 1-8, 2024

Sublette County Arrest Report for January 1-8, 2024

Weather Forecast for Monday, January 8, 2024

Weather Forecast for Monday, January 8, 2024

Weather Forecast for Sunday, January 7, 2024

Weather Forecast for Sunday, January 7, 2024