Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Independence Day: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88.