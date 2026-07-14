Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Light north northeast wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

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Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.