Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88.