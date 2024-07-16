Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

