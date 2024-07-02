Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

