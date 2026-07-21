Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Patchy smoke between 4pm and 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. East wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

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Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.