Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

