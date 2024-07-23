Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Tuesday: Areas of smoke before 3pm, then areas of smoke after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87.