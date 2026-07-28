Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, then becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.