Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Tuesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Areas of smoke between 2pm and 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 8 to 14 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast for Monday, July 28, 2025

Weather Forecast for Monday, July 28, 2025

Weather Forecast for Sunday, July 27, 2025

Weather Forecast for Sunday, July 27, 2025

Weather Forecast for Saturday, July 26, 2025

Weather Forecast for Saturday, July 26, 2025

One Month Later: City Continues Silence After June Ransomware Attack

One Month Later: City Continues Silence After June Ransomware Attack