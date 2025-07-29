Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Tuesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Areas of smoke between 2pm and 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 8 to 14 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87.