Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.