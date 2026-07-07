Weather Forecast for Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

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Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.