Weather Forecast for Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.