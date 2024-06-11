Weather Forecast for Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75.