Weather Forecast for Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light west wind increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

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Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Juneteenth: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82.