Weather Forecast for Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 9 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Juneteenth: Sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Breezy.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

