Weather Forecast for Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Juneteenth: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light east northeast wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

