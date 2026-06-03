Weather Forecast for Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

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Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.