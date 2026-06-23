Weather Forecast for Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

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Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

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