Weather Forecast for Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.