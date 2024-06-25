Weather Forecast for Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

