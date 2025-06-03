Weather Forecast for Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 12 to 17 mph becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the evening.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83.