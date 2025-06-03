Weather Forecast for Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 12 to 17 mph becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the evening.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Related Articles

Council to Consider Bid for Bridger Drive Project

Council to Consider Bid for Bridger Drive Project

Money Transfer Between Southwest Wyoming Airport and Sheridan County Airport

Money Transfer Between Southwest Wyoming Airport and Sheridan County Airport

Rock Springs Council Considers Airport Transfer, Liquor License Requests Tuesday

Rock Springs Council Considers Airport Transfer, Liquor License Requests Tuesday

Weather Forecast for Monday, June 2, 2025

Weather Forecast for Monday, June 2, 2025