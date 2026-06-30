Weather Forecast for Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

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Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.