Weather Forecast for Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.