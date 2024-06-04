Weather Forecast for Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph becoming northwest 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.