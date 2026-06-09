Weather Forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 3pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 28 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 42.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Related Articles

District Board Approves Cellphone Policy Monday

District Board Approves Cellphone Policy Monday

School Board Announces Wamsutter Member’s Resignation

School Board Announces Wamsutter Member’s Resignation

SCSD No. 2 To Discuss New Security Policy

SCSD No. 2 To Discuss New Security Policy

Rock Springs School Board Considers Cell Policy Monday Night

Rock Springs School Board Considers Cell Policy Monday Night