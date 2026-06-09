Weather Forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 3pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

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Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 28 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 42.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77.