Weather Forecast for Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Windy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 29 mph. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy, with a west northwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph increasing to 23 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Windy.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Windy.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Windy.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Windy.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Windy.

