Weather Forecast for Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light south southwest wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: Rain showers likely before 9pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 9pm and 10pm, then snow showers likely after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Windy.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.