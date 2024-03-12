Weather Forecast for Tuesday, March 12, 2024

uesday: A slight chance of snow after noon, mixing with rain after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. West northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming northeast 19 to 24 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.