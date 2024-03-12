Weather Forecast for Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, March 12, 2024

uesday: A slight chance of snow after noon, mixing with rain after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. West northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming northeast 19 to 24 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Related Articles

SweetwaterNOW Editorial: Flaming Gorge Days Contract A Bigger Mess

SweetwaterNOW Editorial: Flaming Gorge Days Contract A Bigger Mess

Weather Forecast for Monday, March 11, 2024

Weather Forecast for Monday, March 11, 2024

Weather Forecast for Sunday, March 10, 2024

Weather Forecast for Sunday, March 10, 2024

Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 9, 2024

Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 9, 2024