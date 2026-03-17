Weather Forecast for Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

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Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.