Weather Forecast for Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Tuesday: Snow showers likely, mainly between 9am and 3pm. Patchy blowing snow between 9am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Windy, with a west northwest wind 22 to 27 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered snow showers, mainly before 4am. Patchy blowing snow before 11pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Windy, with a west northwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Scattered snow showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: Isolated snow showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday: Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.