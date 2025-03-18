Weather Forecast for Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Tuesday: Snow showers likely, mainly between 9am and 3pm. Patchy blowing snow between 9am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Windy, with a west northwest wind 22 to 27 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered snow showers, mainly before 4am. Patchy blowing snow before 11pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Windy, with a west northwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Scattered snow showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: Isolated snow showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday: Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Related Articles

Green River Council Honors Halter, Discusses Wetlands and Wastewater

Green River Council Honors Halter, Discusses Wetlands and Wastewater

Breuna Parks (Feb. 1, 1959 – Feb. 19, 2025)

Breuna Parks (Feb. 1, 1959 – Feb. 19, 2025)

Weather Forecast for Monday, March 17, 2025

Weather Forecast for Monday, March 17, 2025

Green River Speech and Debate Takes Second at State Tournament

Green River Speech and Debate Takes Second at State Tournament