Weather Forecast for Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy.